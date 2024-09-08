South Korea: The extraordinary story of Kim Sang-jin, from fugitive to successful entrepreneur

September 8, 2024_ Kim Sang-jin, 43, shared his incredible life story during the North Korean Refugee Integration Case Presentation Competition held in July. After fleeing North Korea, where he endured traumatic experiences such as working as a smuggler and being falsely accused of child kidnapping, Kim managed to rebuild his life in South Korea, becoming a successful entrepreneur with a monthly income of over 10 million won. His determination and hard work have led him to overcome adversity and achieve happiness in his new life, donga.com reported. Kim, a native of Hyesan, is an example of resilience and hope for many North Korean refugees seeking a new life.