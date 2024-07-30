South Korea: The government intervenes to support SMEs affected by the TMON and WEMAKEPRICE crisis

Cerca nel sito
 
July 29, 2024_ The South Korean government announced an immediate liquidity intervention of at least 5,600 billion won to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and traders affected by the TMON and WEMAKEPRICE crisis. During a task force meeting, plans were outlined to provide emergency funds and extend tax payment deadlines. Additionally, the government plans to work with travel agencies and lenders to facilitate quick refunds to consumers. The news was reported by 아주경제, highlighting the government's commitment to mitigating the economic impact of the situation. SMEs, crucial to the South Korean economy, are facing severe difficulties due to delays in payments by e-commerce platforms.

