Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
South Korea: The Gwangju Biennale celebrates 30 years in Venice with an art installation

July 29, 2024_ The Gwangju Biennale opened a special exhibition for its 30th anniversary at the Giardino Bianco in Venice, Italy, attracting the...

South Korea: The Gwangju Biennale celebrates 30 years in Venice with an art installation
30 luglio 2024 | 12.08
Redazione Adnkronos
July 29, 2024_ The Gwangju Biennale opened a special exhibition for its 30th anniversary at the Giardino Bianco in Venice, Italy, attracting the attention of the international art community. The event, titled 'The Garden: the place we become', features significant archives and works, with a performance symbolizing the Gwangju community through the 'morsel of rice'. To date, over 10,000 visitors have attended, helping to spread the 'spirit of Gwangju' around the world. The director of the Gwangju Biennale, Park Yang-woo, expressed satisfaction with the success of the exhibition, hoping that it will become a unique experience of sharing and community. The news was reported by bbsi.co.kr, highlighting the importance of Korean culture in an international context such as that of Venice.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Golfo di Venezia Gwangju community through the collettività
