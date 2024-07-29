South Korea: The Italian brand Metrocity opens a new store at High1 Resort

29 July 2024_ The Italian brand Metrocity, represented by MT Collection, inaugurated a new store at the High1 Premium Store, located on the third floor of the High1 Grand Hotel in South Korea. This store is part of a shopping center offering products both national and international luxury brands, and celebrates the first anniversary of its renovation with the addition of new brands. Metrocity aims to strengthen its presence in the market, attracting over 4 million annual resort visitors and positioning itself as a total fashion brand. The news was reported by fashionn.com, highlighting the importance of the Italian brand in the Korean fashion scene. The store offers an exclusive selection of products, including items available only in Galleria's showroom in Cheongdam-dong, underlining the uniqueness of Metrocity's offering.