Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 29 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:25
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: The Italian brand Metrocity opens a new store at High1 Resort

29 July 2024_ The Italian brand Metrocity, represented by MT Collection, inaugurated a new store at the High1 Premium Store, located on the third...

South Korea: The Italian brand Metrocity opens a new store at High1 Resort
29 luglio 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

29 July 2024_ The Italian brand Metrocity, represented by MT Collection, inaugurated a new store at the High1 Premium Store, located on the third floor of the High1 Grand Hotel in South Korea. This store is part of a shopping center offering products both national and international luxury brands, and celebrates the first anniversary of its renovation with the addition of new brands. Metrocity aims to strengthen its presence in the market, attracting over 4 million annual resort visitors and positioning itself as a total fashion brand. The news was reported by fashionn.com, highlighting the importance of the Italian brand in the Korean fashion scene. The store offers an exclusive selection of products, including items available only in Galleria's showroom in Cheongdam-dong, underlining the uniqueness of Metrocity's offering.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italian brand Metrocity griffe brand total fashion brand
Vedi anche
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza