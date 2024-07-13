Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
South Korea: The Italian brand Qeeboo enchants with the design by Stefano Giovannoni

12 July 2024_ Qeeboo, the brand founded by the famous Italian designer Stefano Giovannoni, presented its collections at an exhibition in South Korea....

13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

12 July 2024_ Qeeboo, the brand founded by the famous Italian designer Stefano Giovannoni, presented its collections at an exhibition in South Korea. Among the pieces on display, the Rabbit Chair and the Paco table stand out, known for their innovative design. Visitors had the opportunity to try products, including the Ribbon Chair & Baby, designed for parents and children. The event included interactive activities and prizes for participants. etnews.com reports it. Qeeboo is recognized in Milan as the 'designer brand' and is also gaining popularity in South Korea, thanks to the growing interest in high-quality European design.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
