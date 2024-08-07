Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: The Italian brand Villari opens a new store in Gangnam

South Korea: The Italian brand Villari opens a new store in Gangnam
07 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 August 2024_ The prestigious Italian luxury ceramic brand Villari inaugurated a new store on the ninth floor of the Shinsegae Department Store in Gangnam on 1 August 2024. Founded in 1967 in the Nova region of Italy, Villari is known for its creations artistic styles that combine classic and contemporary styles, offering collections such as 'Home Couture' and 'Golden Age'. Among the new products presented in the store, the Butterfly Collection and the Taormina Collection stand out, inspired by the beauty of nature and the luxurious Sicilian resort of Taormina. The news was reported by wowtv.co.kr, underlining the importance of Villari as a symbol of Italian design in the interior design sector. The store opening represents an opportunity for Korean consumers to discover the elegance and craftsmanship of Italian ceramics.

