Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
South Korea: The Magic of Petit France and the Italian Village in Gapyeong

11 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
October 10, 2024_ President Han Hong-seob opened the Italian Village, an attraction that joins Petit France, a theme park inspired by French culture, located in Gapyeong, South Korea. These places, which offer an immersive experience in the world of fairy tales and art, were created thanks to Han's passion, who traveled to Europe for inspiration. The Italian Village, opened in 2021, features a towering statue of Pinocchio and celebrates Italian culture through exhibitions and events. The news was reported by daum.net, highlighting the importance of these cultural spaces that bring South Korea closer to Italian art and tradition. In addition, the park will host the first World Spring Organ Festival in 2024, an event that promises to attract visitors from all over the world.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
