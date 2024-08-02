South Korea: The men's fencing team wins their third consecutive gold at the Paris Olympics

01 August 2024_ The South Korea men's fencing team won the gold medal in the team saber final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, beating Hungary with a score of 45-41. This triumph marks the third consecutive gold for South Korea in this discipline, following victories in London 2012 and Tokyo 2020. The star athlete, Oh Sang-wook, became the first Korean fencer to win two gold medals in a single Olympics. The news is reported by 동아일보. This success also represents South Korea's 300th gold in the Summer Olympics, consolidating its position in the world of fencing.