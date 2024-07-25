Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
South Korea: The phenomenon of gambling among young people is growing

July 24, 2024_ A growing number of teenagers in South Korea are immersing themselves in online gambling, moving from simple players to full-fledged...

South Korea: The phenomenon of gambling among young people is growing
25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
July 24, 2024_ A growing number of teenagers in South Korea are immersing themselves in online gambling, moving from simple players to full-fledged betting operators. Two young people, Kim Dong-hyun (22 years old) and Park Seong-ho (19 years old), have emerged as key figures in this phenomenon, managing gambling debts and usury practices among their peers. The situation is alarming, with young people facing usurious interest rates and threats to recover their debts. The source of this information is 동아일보, which conducted an in-depth investigation of 37 teenagers involved in gambling. This growing problem raises concerns about the mental health and well-being of young people in South Korea, where online gambling is becoming an epidemic.

managing gambling debts gambling gioco d'azzardo teenagers
