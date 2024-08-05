South Korea: The rediscovery of the Amalfi Lemon in Taean

5 August 2024_ In South Korea, the 'Locals are New World' project has brought to light the Amalfi Lemon, a typical Italian product, cultivated for over ten years in the Taean region. This lemon, known for its intense scent, is different from the more common Eureka Lemon and is gaining attention among local consumers. The project, promoted by Shinsegae Department Store, aims to enhance local ingredients and create a balance between supply and demand in the food market. The news was reported by nbiz.heraldcorp.com. The valorization of Italian ingredients such as Amalfi Lemon represents an interesting cultural exchange between South Korea and Italy.