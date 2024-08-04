South Korea: The return of Milanonna and its link with Italy in fashion

03 August 2024_ The famous fashion designer Milanonna returned to YouTube after two years, presenting a video dedicated to classic looks for work. In the video, Milanonna shared tips on how to shop consciously, emphasizing the importance of choosing durable, quality items. The designer, known for his contribution to Italian fashion in South Korea, also spoke about his experience as the first Korean to study in Milan and his connection with prestigious brands such as Salvatore Ferragamo and Max Mara. The news was reported by hankooki.com, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in Korean fashion. Milanonna, who received the title 'Knight' from the Italian government for his contribution to culture, continues to inspire with his work.