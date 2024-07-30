July 29, 2024_ Seongsimdang, a bakery in Daejeon, recently attracted attention during a parliamentary hearing in South Korea, where it was mentioned in connection with business expenses. Founded in 1956, Seongsimdang is known not only for its baked goods, but also for its social commitment, inspired by the Italian 'Focolare' movement. The name 'Rosso' represents the company's philosophy of sharing and community, and the bakery had the honor of preparing breakfast for Pope Francis during his visit to Korea in 2014. The news was reported by daum.net, highlighting the he importance of Seongsimdang as an example of social enterprise in South Korea. The history of this bakery demonstrates how Italian culture can also positively influence local realities.