Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: The Wine Industry and Italian Influence in the Wine Market

October 12, 2024_ The wine industry in South Korea is evolving, with growing interest in owning wineries and producing custom wines. Famous South...

South Korea: The Wine Industry and Italian Influence in the Wine Market
12 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 12, 2024_ The wine industry in South Korea is evolving, with growing interest in owning wineries and producing custom wines. Famous South Korean figures, such as SM Entertainment’s Lee Soo-man and Shinsegae’s Jung Yong-jin, have invested in wineries, taking inspiration from Italian business models. Italy is particularly known for its cooperative wines, which account for a significant portion of wine production, helping to create high-quality wines through collaboration between small producers. The news was reported by economist.co.kr, highlighting how Italy continues to influence winemaking practices in South Korea, where the wine market is growing rapidly.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
highlighting how Italy Italia producing custom wines small producers
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza