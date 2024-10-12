South Korea: The Wine Industry and Italian Influence in the Wine Market

October 12, 2024_ The wine industry in South Korea is evolving, with growing interest in owning wineries and producing custom wines. Famous South Korean figures, such as SM Entertainment’s Lee Soo-man and Shinsegae’s Jung Yong-jin, have invested in wineries, taking inspiration from Italian business models. Italy is particularly known for its cooperative wines, which account for a significant portion of wine production, helping to create high-quality wines through collaboration between small producers. The news was reported by economist.co.kr, highlighting how Italy continues to influence winemaking practices in South Korea, where the wine market is growing rapidly.