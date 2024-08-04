South Korea: The women's saber team wins a historic silver medal at the Paris Olympics

04 August 2024_ The South Korean women's saber team achieved a surprising silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, losing to Ukraine in the final by a score of 42-45. This represents the first podium for South Korea in the women's team saber competition, surpassing the previous best result of bronze achieved in Tokyo. The team, made up of young and promising athletes, demonstrated an excellent performance, beating the United States in the quarterfinals and France in the semifinals. The news was reported by chosun.com. South Korea finished the saber tournament with a total of three medals, including two golds and a silver, highlighting the growing talent in the fencing scene.