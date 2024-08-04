Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 15:11
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: The women's saber team wins a historic silver medal at the Paris Olympics

04 August 2024_ The South Korean women's saber team achieved a surprising silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, losing to Ukraine in the final by...

South Korea: The women's saber team wins a historic silver medal at the Paris Olympics
04 agosto 2024 | 12.10
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 August 2024_ The South Korean women's saber team achieved a surprising silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, losing to Ukraine in the final by a score of 42-45. This represents the first podium for South Korea in the women's team saber competition, surpassing the previous best result of bronze achieved in Tokyo. The team, made up of young and promising athletes, demonstrated an excellent performance, beating the United States in the quarterfinals and France in the semifinals. The news was reported by chosun.com. South Korea finished the saber tournament with a total of three medals, including two golds and a silver, highlighting the growing talent in the fencing scene.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
silver team scuderia at
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza