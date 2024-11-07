South Korea: Three Former Union Leaders Sentenced for Violating National Security Law

November 6, 2024_ Three former Democratic Union (민주노총) leaders were convicted of violating the national security law, accused of receiving instructions from North Korea and building an underground organization. The Suwon Court imposed prison sentences ranging from 5 to 15 years, on charges of endangering the national security of South Korea. Investigations revealed that the convicts operated between 2017 and 2022, using legitimate union activities as a cover for their espionage operations. The source of this news is 매일경제. This case highlights growing concerns about North Korean infiltration of South Korean organizations and the risk to national security.