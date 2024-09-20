South Korea: Three Major Bills Passed in Parliament, Including Kim Geon-hee Case Bill

September 19, 2024_ The South Korean parliament has passed three significant bills, including the Special Bill to Investigate the Stock Market Manipulation Case Related to Kim Geon-hee, President Yoon Suk-yeol's Wife. The bill, which includes eight charges, was unanimously approved by the 167 members present. In addition, the Special Bill for the Case of Soldier Cha Sang-byeong, which includes a selection process for the Special Prosecutor, was passed. Finally, the Bill to Promote the Use of Local Vouchers, which requires financial support from the central government, was passed. The news was reported by 경향신문. The government, led by the ruling party, could exercise the right to veto these bills, especially the bill regarding Kim Geon-hee, which has sparked widespread controversy.