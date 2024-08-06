Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: Trade union law reform approved, presidential veto requested

05 August 2024_ The South Korean Parliament has approved a controversial reform of the trade union law, known as the 'yellow envelope law', despite...

South Korea: Trade union law reform approved, presidential veto requested
06 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 August 2024_ The South Korean Parliament has approved a controversial reform of the trade union law, known as the 'yellow envelope law', despite strong opposition from the business sector and the government. The Korea Employers Federation urged President Yoon Suk-yeol to exercise his veto power, warning that the reform could lead to serious consequences for industrial relations in the country. According to the federation, the law does not address problems related to illegal strike actions and could incentivize extreme behavior by unions. The news was reported by 경향신문, highlighting concerns about South Korea's economic and industrial stability. The reform, supported by the opposition Democratic Party, is seen as an attempt to strengthen workers' rights, but has attracted strong criticism by entrepreneurs.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza