Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Trinity Spa introduces Melatoning White program with Italian products

August 09, 2024_ Trinity Spa in Banpo, Seoul has launched its new Melatoning White program, designed to improve skin tone and combat dark spots. This...

South Korea: Trinity Spa introduces Melatoning White program with Italian products
09 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 09, 2024_ Trinity Spa in Banpo, Seoul has launched its new Melatoning White program, designed to improve skin tone and combat dark spots. This treatment uses products from Italian brand Diego Dalla Palma, a brand known for its effectiveness in the cosmetics industry. Customers can enjoy a complete wellness experience in a relaxing environment, with special attention to skin care. The news was reported by blog.naver.com, highlighting the importance of the collaboration between South Korea and Italy in the beauty industry. The program is only available for the month of August, inviting customers to book so as not to miss this exclusive opportunity.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
combat dark spots Trinity Spa in Banpo software program
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza