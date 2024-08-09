South Korea: Trinity Spa introduces Melatoning White program with Italian products

August 09, 2024_ Trinity Spa in Banpo, Seoul has launched its new Melatoning White program, designed to improve skin tone and combat dark spots. This treatment uses products from Italian brand Diego Dalla Palma, a brand known for its effectiveness in the cosmetics industry. Customers can enjoy a complete wellness experience in a relaxing environment, with special attention to skin care. The news was reported by blog.naver.com, highlighting the importance of the collaboration between South Korea and Italy in the beauty industry. The program is only available for the month of August, inviting customers to book so as not to miss this exclusive opportunity.