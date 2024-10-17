South Korea: Trump demands dramatic increase in Seoul's defense spending

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:57
17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
October 16, 2024_ Former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump has again called for a significant increase in South Korea's defense spending, saying that Seoul should contribute $100 billion annually. In an interview, Trump described South Korea as a "money machine," suggesting that the country is capable of sustaining such spending. This figure is nearly nine times higher than the agreed-upon amount of 1.5 trillion won for 2026. Concerns about a possible renegotiation of defense spending are growing ahead of the US presidential election, 매일경제 reported. South Korea currently hosts about 28,500 US troops, a lower number than Trump cited, who continues to argue that Seoul is not contributing fairly to its own security.

Tag
US troops Donald Trump Stati Uniti d'America money machine
