Domenica 10 Novembre 2024
South Korea: Trump May Renegotiate Military Spending Contribution to South Korea

November 9, 2024_ Donald Trump, if re-elected, may scrap the deal on South Korea's contribution to U.S. military spending and demand a renegotiation,...

10 novembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
November 9, 2024_ Donald Trump, if re-elected, may scrap the deal on South Korea's contribution to U.S. military spending and demand a renegotiation, diplomatic experts say. Thomas Shinkins, an expert at the Washington-based think tank R Street, said that while a reduction in U.S. troops in South Korea is unlikely, Trump may increase demands for financial contributions. Shinkins also predicted that the alliance between the United States, South Korea and Japan will remain strong during Trump's second term. The news was reported by yna.co.kr. South Korea hosts thousands of U.S. troops as part of a bilateral defense deal, and the alliance is considered crucial to stability in the region.

