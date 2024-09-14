Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
South Korea: Ulsan Film Festival celebrates the Italian Dolomites

September 13, 2024_ The Ulsan Film Festival announced that the Italian Dolomites have been chosen as the 'Mountain of the Year' for the ninth edition...

14 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
September 13, 2024_ The Ulsan Film Festival announced that the Italian Dolomites have been chosen as the 'Mountain of the Year' for the ninth edition of the event. The festival will feature 12 films and cultural programs that will highlight the rich Italian tradition and culture associated with this iconic mountain range. This special section was organized to commemorate the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Italy and 2024-2025 as the Year of Cultural Exchange. The Dolomites, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2009 and the site of the next Winter Olympics in 2026, will be the focus of events that will include film screenings and live performances, as reported by topstarnews.net. The festival will run from September 27 to October 1, 2024, showcasing works from 28 countries and promoting cultural dialogue between Italy and South Korea.

