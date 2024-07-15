Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
South Korea: UN calls for investigations into the human rights of detainees

July 15, 2024_ The United Nations Committee against Torture sent a letter to South Korea, urging the government to investigate human rights...

South Korea: UN calls for investigations into the human rights of detainees
15 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
July 15, 2024_ The United Nations Committee against Torture sent a letter to South Korea, urging the government to investigate human rights conditions in detention facilities. The request follows concerns regarding alleged abuse and mistreatment of detainees. The Committee underlined the importance of ensuring that detention conditions comply with international human rights standards. The South Korean authorities are requested to provide detailed responses and take corrective measures. The newspaper 경향신문 reports it. The letter represents a significant step in protecting the rights of prisoners in South Korea.

