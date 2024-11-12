South Korea: Urban Air Mobility Service Begins in Seoul

November 11, 2024_ The Seoul Metropolitan Government will officially launch a demonstration of an urban air mobility (UAM) service that uses aircraft to transport people and cargo within the city. Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon announced that the service, known as S-UAM, will be launched by 2035, with the goal of establishing an air transportation network. During the demonstration phase, two specific routes will be tested, one between the Korea International Expo Center and Gimpo International Airport, and the other between Jamsil and Suseo Station. The source of this news is The Korea Herald. The project also includes the construction of vertiports, dedicated vertical takeoff and landing facilities, in several locations in Seoul, to improve connectivity and reduce travel time.