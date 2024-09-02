Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
South Korea: Urgent need for reforms to address demographic crisis

02 September 2024_ In South Korea, the demographic crisis and the lowest birth rate in the world have prompted political leaders to discuss the...

South Korea: Urgent need for reforms to address demographic crisis
02 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 September 2024_ In South Korea, the demographic crisis and the lowest birth rate in the world have prompted political leaders to discuss the creation of a new government body to address the problem. During a recent meeting between representatives of the main parties, the need for a long-term approach to overcome the demographic crisis emerged, which requires sustainable and cross-cutting policies. Despite the difficulties in reaching an agreement on key issues, the leaders agreed to work together on measures to improve living conditions and encourage births. The source of this information is ohmynews.com. The situation is particularly critical, with a birth rate that in 2023 reached a record 0.72, highlighting the need for urgent interventions to ensure a sustainable future for the nation.

