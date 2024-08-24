August 23, 2024_ South Korea faces a severe demographic crisis, with the birth rate hitting a record high of 0.72 in 2023. Opposition leader Han Dong-hoon has proposed extending parental leave and work benefits for parents, but legislative discussions are hampered by political conflicts. The creation of a new ministry for population planning is seen as a necessity to address the problem in the long term, requiring a coherent plan of at least 30 years. The source of this information is ohmynews.com. The situation is exacerbated by the lack of a family minister and the need for a structural approach to address social inequalities and promote a favorable environment for births.