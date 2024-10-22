Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
14:17
South Korea: Valentino closes its Myeongdong store, reflecting the challenges of the luxury market

October 22, 2024_ Italian luxury brand Valentino will close its store at Lotte Duty Free in Myeongdong by the end of October, marking another exit of...

South Korea: Valentino closes its Myeongdong store, reflecting the challenges of the luxury market
22 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 22, 2024_ Italian luxury brand Valentino will close its store at Lotte Duty Free in Myeongdong by the end of October, marking another exit of high-end fashion brands from Korean duty free. The decision comes as a significant decline in tourist numbers and a shift in visitors’ shopping habits, with them turning to other shopping options. In recent years, several luxury brands, including Chanel and Gucci, have already closed their stores in South Korea, citing a decline in demand for luxury products. The news, reported by news.heraldcorp.com, highlights the luxury market’s struggles amid inflation and changing consumer preferences. Valentino, which was one of the first luxury brands to enter Korean duty free in 2018, is now focusing on alternative strategies to attract customers.

