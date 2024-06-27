Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
South Korea: Valextra presents the 'Assoluto' collection with eco-nylon

27 giugno 2024 | 11.42
Redazione Adnkronos
June 26, 2024_ Valextra, the Italian luxury leather goods brand, presented its 25S/S collection for men in Seoul. The collection, called 'Assoluto', combines luxury and practicality using the sustainable eco-nylon material. The products from the collection will be available in South Korea starting in August. Valextra underlined that this collection represents an important step in the exploration of new materials. Newspim.com reports it. The 'Assoluto' collection reflects the Italian brand's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

