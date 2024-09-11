Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
South Korea: 'Viva il Vino 2024' Campaign Celebrates Italian Wines in Seoul and Busan
11 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
September 11, 2024_ From September 13 to October 13, 2024, the 'Viva il Vino 2024' campaign, organized by the Italian Agency for Foreign Trade in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Italian Embassy in South Korea, will take place in Seoul and Busan. This initiative, which follows the success of last year's campaign, will involve 38 selected restaurants and wine bars, offering a wide range of 605 varieties of Italian wines. The event also includes training sessions led by experts to provide detailed information on Italian wines, known for their quality and variety. The campaign was inaugurated with a launch event at the 'High Street Italy' showroom, as reported by gokorea.kr. The initiative aims to strengthen the presence of Italian wines in the Korean market, highlighting the importance of Italian wine culture and its potential for pairing with Korean cuisine.

in Evidenza