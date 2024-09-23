Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
South Korea: 'Viva il Vino 2024' Campaign Celebrates Italian Wines in Seoul and Busan

23 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
September 23, 2024_ The Italian Trade Agency has announced the 'Viva il Vino 2024' campaign, which will run until October 13 in restaurants and wine bars in Seoul and Busan. This initiative aims to promote Italian wines, renowned for their quality and variety, in a growing Korean market, where Italian wine exports have increased significantly since 2013. 38 selected venues, including Korean and Italian cuisine restaurants, and 28 wine importers are participating, offering a wide range of wines to pair with traditional and modern dishes. The campaign also includes training sessions led by experts to deepen the knowledge of Italian wines. The news is reported by sentv.co.kr. The event represents an important opportunity to strengthen cultural and commercial ties between Italy and South Korea.

in Evidenza