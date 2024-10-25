Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
South Korea: Women Journalists Forum to Tackle Birth Crisis

October 25, 2024_ The '2nd Korean-Japanese Women Journalists' Forum', focusing on the birth rate crisis, was held in Seoul. The event brought...

25 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
October 25, 2024_ The '2nd Korean-Japanese Women Journalists' Forum', focusing on the birth rate crisis, was held in Seoul. The event brought together journalists and experts from the two countries to discuss government policies and challenges related to the birth rate decline. Topics discussed included the importance of greater social inclusion and the role of the media in raising awareness of this issue. The source of this news is 한겨레. The forum brought together over 100 experts and journalists, including government and media industry representatives, to explore shared solutions to the population crisis.

