Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
South Korea: Won-dollar exchange rate forecast to decline due to external factors

October 1, 2024_ The South Korean won-U.S. dollar exchange rate is expected to fall below 1,300 won by the end of the year, thanks to a strengthening...

01 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
October 1, 2024_ The South Korean won-U.S. dollar exchange rate is expected to fall below 1,300 won by the end of the year, thanks to a strengthening Chinese yuan and a possible interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. The analysis suggests that the recent election of Japan's new Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, could further influence the currency market, contributing to higher volatility. However, the won's strength is expected to be limited due to structural weaknesses in the South Korean economy. The news was reported by 매일경제. Investors are closely monitoring Ishiba's economic policies, which could also have a significant impact on Asian markets.

Tag
currency market S. dollar exchange rate end Asian markets
