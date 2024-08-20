Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
South Korea: Won hits five-month high on expectations of lower US rates

August 19, 2024_ The value of the South Korean won reached 1,334.0 won per dollar, the highest level in five months, due to expectations of a...

20 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
August 19, 2024_ The value of the South Korean won reached 1,334.0 won per dollar, the highest level in five months, due to expectations of a lowering of interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. This trend has led to a weakening of the dollar and a strengthening of Asian currencies, including the Japanese yen and the Chinese yuan. Experts expect the won to continue to maintain a stable value around 1,300 won per dollar in the short term, while the Bank of Korea may have more room to maneuver its monetary policy. The news was reported by 매일경제. The Bank of Korea is the central institution of South Korea, responsible for monetary policy and financial stability of the country.

