South Korea: Workplace death toll rises, 78 in October

November 9, 2024_ In South Korea, October saw the tragic deaths of 78 workers, highlighting a serious workplace safety problem. The deaths have been attributed to accidents in various sectors, including shipping and logistics, with companies such as Hanwha Ocean and Coupang facing charges for negligence. Despite calls for accountability and improvements in working conditions, companies continue to avoid consequences for their actions. The source of this information is ohmynews.com. The situation raises questions about the protection of workers' rights and the need for significant reforms in South Korea's workplace safety system.