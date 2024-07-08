South Korea: Worrying increase in family loans in a few days

July 7, 2024_ Household loans in South Korea increased by 2 trillion won in just four days, according to data from the country's top five banks. This increase was attributed to signs of a recovery in the real estate market and expectations of a decline in interest rates. The situation is particularly concerning since mortgage lending accounts for the majority of this increase. Financial authorities are trying to manage the situation, but their actions have been inconsistent. 한겨레 reports that the government has recently encouraged low-interest loans, contributing to rising household debts. The need for consistent and decisive management to reduce household debt is now more urgent than ever.