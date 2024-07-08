Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 08 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:13
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Worrying increase in family loans in a few days

July 7, 2024_ Household loans in South Korea increased by 2 trillion won in just four days, according to data from the country's top five banks. This...

South Korea: Worrying increase in family loans in a few days
08 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 7, 2024_ Household loans in South Korea increased by 2 trillion won in just four days, according to data from the country's top five banks. This increase was attributed to signs of a recovery in the real estate market and expectations of a decline in interest rates. The situation is particularly concerning since mortgage lending accounts for the majority of this increase. Financial authorities are trying to manage the situation, but their actions have been inconsistent. 한겨레 reports that the government has recently encouraged low-interest loans, contributing to rising household debts. The need for consistent and decisive management to reduce household debt is now more urgent than ever.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Financial authorities won reports that trillion won
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza