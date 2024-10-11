South Korea: Writer Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature

Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:34
11 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
October 10, 2024_ South Korean writer Han Kang has won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature, becoming the first Korean author to receive the prestigious award. The jury praised her ability to address themes of historical trauma and human vulnerability through poetic and intense prose. Han Kang is known for her novel 'The Vegetarian', which already received the Man Booker International Prize in 2016, and has explored violence and human suffering in many of her works. The news was reported by 한겨레. Han Kang, the daughter of writer Han Seung-won, began her literary career in the 1990s and has gained international recognition for her innovative style and profound themes.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
