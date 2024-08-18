Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Yangyang, from surfing destination to 'one-night stand' center and social problems

August 17, 2024_ Yangyang, a South Korean coastal resort known for surfing, is facing a negative change in its image, becoming a hub for one-night...

South Korea: Yangyang, from surfing destination to 'one-night stand' center and social problems
18 agosto 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 17, 2024_ Yangyang, a South Korean coastal resort known for surfing, is facing a negative change in its image, becoming a hub for one-night stands and problematic behavior among young people. Recent reports indicate that the number of visitors to Yangyang has declined, unlike other tourist resorts in Gangwon Province, due to its growing association with wild parties and substance use. Residents and tourism workers are expressing concern about the impact of this reputation on the community and the local economy. The source of this information is chosun.com. Local authorities are trying to improve Yangyang's image, highlighting its natural and cultural attractions, to attract visitors and families again.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
unlike other tourist resorts reporters reports Local authorities
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza