South Korea: Yangyang, from surfing destination to 'one-night stand' center and social problems

August 17, 2024_ Yangyang, a South Korean coastal resort known for surfing, is facing a negative change in its image, becoming a hub for one-night stands and problematic behavior among young people. Recent reports indicate that the number of visitors to Yangyang has declined, unlike other tourist resorts in Gangwon Province, due to its growing association with wild parties and substance use. Residents and tourism workers are expressing concern about the impact of this reputation on the community and the local economy. The source of this information is chosun.com. Local authorities are trying to improve Yangyang's image, highlighting its natural and cultural attractions, to attract visitors and families again.