November 6, 2024_ In Milan, at the central station, a pop-up store called 'Yepoda' has opened, a K-beauty brand founded by Sander Junyoung. The entrepreneur, of Korean and Dutch origins, created the brand to meet the growing demand for Korean cosmetics in Europe, inspired by requests from friends and family. The popularity of K-beauty was recently highlighted by an article in the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, which described the exponential growth of the Korean cosmetics market. The source of this news is sedaily.com, which emphasizes how 'Yepoda' represents an example of the global success of K-beauty, comparable to the excellence of Italian products such as leather and wines.