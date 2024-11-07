Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 07 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: 'Yepoda' Pop-up Store Opens in Milan, Symbol of K-Beauty Success

November 6, 2024_ In Milan, at the central station, a pop-up store called 'Yepoda' has opened, a K-beauty brand founded by Sander Junyoung. The...

South Korea: 'Yepoda' Pop-up Store Opens in Milan, Symbol of K-Beauty Success
07 novembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 6, 2024_ In Milan, at the central station, a pop-up store called 'Yepoda' has opened, a K-beauty brand founded by Sander Junyoung. The entrepreneur, of Korean and Dutch origins, created the brand to meet the growing demand for Korean cosmetics in Europe, inspired by requests from friends and family. The popularity of K-beauty was recently highlighted by an article in the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, which described the exponential growth of the Korean cosmetics market. The source of this news is sedaily.com, which emphasizes how 'Yepoda' represents an example of the global success of K-beauty, comparable to the excellence of Italian products such as leather and wines.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
pop up store called In Milan pop up Store Opens bauletto
Vedi anche
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza