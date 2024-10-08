South Korea: Yoon, Marcos Elevate Ties to Strategic Partnership with Nuclear Energy Deals

October 7, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed an agreement to explore the feasibility of building a nuclear power plant in the Philippines, paving the way for South Korea's expansion of nuclear energy exports to Southeast Asia. During their meeting in Manila, the two leaders also elevated bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, signing 20 memoranda of understanding on defense, energy and infrastructure. The nuclear project deal is part of the Philippines' strategy to ensure a stable electricity supply after the country halted construction of its only nuclear power plant in 1986 due to security concerns, The Korea Times reported. The two countries also agreed to strengthen cooperation in various fields, including military modernization and infrastructure development, with financial support of $1.95 billion from South Korea.