South Korea: Yoon Suk-yeol attends NATO summit and criticizes Russia-North Korea military cooperation

July 10, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol attended the NATO summit in Washington D.C., attracting international media attention. During the summit, Yoon expressed concern about the growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, calling it a threat to global peace. Bloomberg highlighted the importance of Yoon's presence, despite South Korea not being a member of NATO, due to its weapons stockpiles that could support Ukraine. The Washington Times praised Yoon for his efforts to improve relations with Japan, despite domestic political difficulties. 한겨레 reported that Yoon also discussed the importance of strengthening cooperation between the Indo-Pacific and Europe. Yoon's visit also included a meeting with the US Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii, where he reiterated the need for an alliance between democracies to counter global threats.