South Korea: Yoon Suk Yeol condemns military cooperation between North Korea and Russia

October 24, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol condemned military cooperation between North Korea and Russia during a summit with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Seoul. Yoon said that the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia poses a global threat and a violation of United Nations resolutions. The two leaders agreed on the importance of addressing this situation and discussed measures to increase humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. The source of this news is The Korea Times. During the meeting, Yoon also mentioned the possibility of sending weapons to Ukraine if the situation deteriorates further.