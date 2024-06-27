South Korea: Yoon Suk Yeol condemns North Korea's provocations and cooperation with Russia

June 25, 2024_ President Yoon Suk Yeol has denounced North Korea's shipment of waste-filled balloons and its military cooperation with Russia, calling them 'anachronistic' acts. During the ceremony marking the 74th anniversary of the Korean War, Yoon criticized the strategic cooperation treaty between North Korea and Russia, which violates United Nations Security Council resolutions. He promised a decisive response to any provocation from the North, maintaining a robust security posture and strengthening the alliance with the United States and other allied countries. Yoon also stressed the importance of preventing North Korean threats through strong international cooperation. The Korea Times reports it. The ceremony was held in Daegu, a city in southeastern South Korea, and was attended by numerous officials and war veterans.