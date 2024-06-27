Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 12:57
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Yoon Suk Yeol condemns North Korea's provocations and cooperation with Russia

South Korea: Yoon Suk Yeol condemns North Korea's provocations and cooperation with Russia
27 giugno 2024 | 11.44
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

June 25, 2024_ President Yoon Suk Yeol has denounced North Korea's shipment of waste-filled balloons and its military cooperation with Russia, calling them 'anachronistic' acts. During the ceremony marking the 74th anniversary of the Korean War, Yoon criticized the strategic cooperation treaty between North Korea and Russia, which violates United Nations Security Council resolutions. He promised a decisive response to any provocation from the North, maintaining a robust security posture and strengthening the alliance with the United States and other allied countries. Yoon also stressed the importance of preventing North Korean threats through strong international cooperation. The Korea Times reports it. The ceremony was held in Daegu, a city in southeastern South Korea, and was attended by numerous officials and war veterans.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it Russia denounced North Korea's shipment Stati Uniti d'America
Vedi anche
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza