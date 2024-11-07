Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Novembre 2024
South Korea: Yoon Suk Yeol congratulates Trump on his re-election

November 6, 2024_ Former US President Donald Trump has been re-elected as the 47th president, marking the beginning of the "Trump 2.0" era. His...

South Korea: Yoon Suk Yeol congratulates Trump on his re-election
07 novembre 2024
November 6, 2024_ Former US President Donald Trump has been re-elected as the 47th president, marking the beginning of the "Trump 2.0" era. His victory could lead to significant changes in US foreign policy, including the security of the Korean Peninsula. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol sent a congratulatory message to Trump, expressing confidence in the strengthening of the South Korean-US alliance. The news is reported by The Korea Times. Trump's election could have global repercussions, especially in relation to tensions with North Korea and international economic policies.

US foreign policy Donald Trump Stati Uniti d'America
