Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:16
South Korea: Yoon Suk Yeol Visits Czech Republic for Nuclear Energy Alliance
13 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
September 13, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will pay an official visit to the Czech Republic next week to establish a nuclear energy alliance. The goal of the trip is to strengthen bilateral ties and explore opportunities for cooperation in this strategic field. The visit is an important step for South Korea in seeking to expand its influence and cooperation in Europe, especially in the energy sector. The Czech Republic, a Central European country, is known for its development in the nuclear energy sector and could become a key partner for South Korea, The Korea Herald reports. This initiative is part of a broader context of international cooperation in the energy sector, which is essential to address global challenges related to sustainability and energy security.

