South Korea: Yoon Suk Yeol visits Southeast Asian countries to strengthen ties with ASEAN

October 4, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will embark on a six-day visit to three Southeast Asian countries starting Sunday to establish a strategic partnership with ASEAN. During the trip, Yoon will visit the Philippines and Singapore, aiming to strengthen regional economic and security ties. The visit to the Philippines marks the first state trip by a Korean president in nearly 13 years and coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The president will also attend the Korea-ASEAN Summit in Laos, which is expected to elevate Korea-ASEAN relations to a new level, The Korea Times reported. Yoon will discuss cooperation in areas such as supply chains and energy, as he prepares to attend major regional summits.