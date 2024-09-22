Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:48
South Korea: Yoon Suk-yeol's government crisis nears breaking point

September 22, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's popularity is in free fall, with his approval rating hitting 20%, the lowest since he took...

22 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
September 22, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's popularity is in free fall, with his approval rating hitting 20%, the lowest since he took office. Growing public dissatisfaction, fueled by scandals and the management of the economic crisis, could lead to a possible impeachment scenario. The situation is reminiscent of historical events such as the 2016 protest movement against former President Park Geun-hye, which culminated in her impeachment. According to hani.co.kr, President Yoon faces a difficult autumn, with the risk of new revelations and political pressure. The upcoming government audit session and local elections could prove decisive for the future of his administration.

