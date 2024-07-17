South Korea: Young people take an average of 11.5 months to find their first job

July 16, 2024_ Young South Koreans aged between 15 and 29 take an average of 11.5 months to find their first paid job. This represents an increase of 1.1 months from the previous year, marking the longest period since 2006. Young people with a high school diploma or less take an average of 1 year and 5.6 months to find their first job. Companies' preference for experienced workers and the increase in the number of young people continuing their studies are among the main causes of this delay. 경향신문 reports that the number of unemployed young people who have not worked for more than three years has reached 238,000. The average duration of the first job is 1 year and 7.2 months, with an increase in part-time work.