Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:22
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Young people take an average of 11.5 months to find their first job

July 16, 2024_ Young South Koreans aged between 15 and 29 take an average of 11.5 months to find their first paid job. This represents an increase of...

South Korea: Young people take an average of 11.5 months to find their first job
17 luglio 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 16, 2024_ Young South Koreans aged between 15 and 29 take an average of 11.5 months to find their first paid job. This represents an increase of 1.1 months from the previous year, marking the longest period since 2006. Young people with a high school diploma or less take an average of 1 year and 5.6 months to find their first job. Companies' preference for experienced workers and the increase in the number of young people continuing their studies are among the main causes of this delay. 경향신문 reports that the number of unemployed young people who have not worked for more than three years has reached 238,000. The average duration of the first job is 1 year and 7.2 months, with an increase in part-time work.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
people take paid job job people continuing
Vedi anche
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza