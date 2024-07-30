Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Young shooter Ban Hyo-jin wins 100th Olympic gold for South Korea

29 July 2024_ South Korean shooter Ban Hyo-jin, 17, won the gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics. With this...

South Korea: Young shooter Ban Hyo-jin wins 100th Olympic gold for South Korea
30 luglio 2024 | 12.08
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

29 July 2024_ South Korean shooter Ban Hyo-jin, 17, won the gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics. With this victory, Ban becomes the protagonist of the hundredth medal South Korea's gold in the history of the Summer Olympics. The young athlete scored 251.8 points in the final, beating China's Huang Yiting in an exciting challenge. Ban Hyo-jin, who started shooting in 2021, also set a new Olympic record during qualifying. The news is reported by 아주경제. Ban's victory represents an important milestone for South Korea, which has already won four gold medals in this edition of the Games.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
oro gold four gold medals won
Vedi anche
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza