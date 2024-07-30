South Korea: Young shooter Ban Hyo-jin wins 100th Olympic gold for South Korea

29 July 2024_ South Korean shooter Ban Hyo-jin, 17, won the gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics. With this victory, Ban becomes the protagonist of the hundredth medal South Korea's gold in the history of the Summer Olympics. The young athlete scored 251.8 points in the final, beating China's Huang Yiting in an exciting challenge. Ban Hyo-jin, who started shooting in 2021, also set a new Olympic record during qualifying. The news is reported by 아주경제. Ban's victory represents an important milestone for South Korea, which has already won four gold medals in this edition of the Games.