Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
South Korea: YouTuber Tzuyang reveals years of violence from ex-boyfriend

13 July 2024_ The popular South Korean YouTuber Tzuyang revealed that she had suffered violence and threats from her ex-boyfriend for four years.

South Korea: YouTuber Tzuyang reveals years of violence from ex-boyfriend
14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
13 July 2024_ The popular South Korean YouTuber Tzuyang revealed that she had suffered violence and threats from her ex-boyfriend for four years. Tzuyang, known for her mukbang (eating large quantities of food) videos, said her ex-boyfriend forced her to work in nightclubs and withheld her earnings. The YouTuber also shared photos of her injuries and audio recordings of the violence she suffered. The story came to light after other YouTubers threatened to reveal his past. kbs.co.kr reports it. The revelation shocked the public, bringing to light the problem of violence in intimate relationships in South Korea.

