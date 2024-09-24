Taiwan: 1407 Taiwanese Scientists Recognized in World's Top List

September 24, 2024_ Taiwan has had 1,407 of its scientists included in the list of "World's Top 2% Scientists" released by Stanford University, highlighting the country's excellence in scientific research. The selection is based on research output from 2021 to 2023, with Taiwan standing out in fields such as biomedicine, materials science, and engineering. Taiwanese scientists expressed that this recognition not only celebrates their individual efforts, but also the overall strength of Taiwan's scientific research. The news was reported by The Merit Times. Taiwan is an island nation located in East Asia, known for its advanced education system and top-notch research institutions, which collaborate with international bodies to promote scientific innovation.