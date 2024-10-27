Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Taiwan: AI Drives Exponential Growth of Digital Memory Market

Taiwan: AI Drives Exponential Growth of Digital Memory Market
27 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 27, 2024_ Taiwan is experiencing significant growth in the digital memory market, with an expected increase of 77.3% in 2024, mainly due to the growing demand for AI. Memory companies, such as SK Hynix, Samsung, and Micron, are investing in the production of HBM (High Bandwidth Memory), which is becoming essential for high-performance computing applications. The transition to advanced technologies such as HBM4 and the adoption of innovative manufacturing processes are at the heart of the competition among major players in the industry. This development was reported by 中國時報, highlighting the strategic importance of Taiwan in the global semiconductor technology landscape. Taiwanese companies continue to collaborate with international partners to meet the growing demand for high-performance memory solutions.

Tag
memory companies memory Taiwan compagnia
